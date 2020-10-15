1/1
Robert A. Kubas
1934 - 2020
Robert A. Kubas, 86, of Hannastown, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Hannastown, a son of the late Amelia M. Kubas. Prior to retirement, he had been the owner and operator of The Greensburg Newsstand in downtown Greensburg. He was an Air Force veteran. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Fern E. (Trice) Kubas; grandson, Jason Muller; and son-in-law, Joseph Muller. Bob is survived by his wife, Mariann D. (Gault) Kubas; two daughters, Susan Muller, of Greensburg, and Janis Mayr and husband, Bob, of Hannastown; his grandson, Joseph Muller (Felicia); and three great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Kendall and Braydon Dillon. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A private funeral service will be held in the funeral home. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Private interment will take place in Jeannette Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
