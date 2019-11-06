|
|
Robert A. Kubistek Sr., 89, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home. Born May 14, 1930, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Anthony M. Kubistek and Mary K. (Lissy) Kubistek. Robert was a member of St. Rose Church. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Kennametal. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Navy. He loved polkas and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and at home was an excellent handyman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Kubistek. Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty (Gruska) Kubistek, of Latrobe; four children, Karen E. Oleszewski and her husband, Thomas, of Laurel, Md., Donna L. Harshell and her husband, James, of Derry, Robert A. Kubistek Jr., and his wife, Bonnie, of Dillsburg, Pa., and Dr. Kimberly A. Kubistek, of Brenizer; a special friend of the family, Joanne Hamrock; one brother, James F. Kubistek and his wife, Nancy, of Hubbard, Ohio; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joanne Kubistek, Stanley and Frances Gruska and Richard and Louise Gruska; eight grandchildren, Dr. Ryan Oleszewski and his wife, Ashley, Megan Burns and her husband, Matthew, Kristin Latter and her husband, Samuel, Chelsey Harshell and her fiance, Justin Sinclair, Ashley Harshell, Amanda Replogle and her husband, Asher, Kayla Voigt and her husband, Arik, and Carlee Kubistek; seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, Carter, Blake, Hayden, Cole, Bennett and Emersyn; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Amedysis Hospice, especially Erica and Amanda, and Home Instead, especially Sue, Kelly and Patti, for their compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Military services will be conducted at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019