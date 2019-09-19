|
Robert A. "Cadillac Bob" Labanish, 74, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Excela Health, Westmoreland Hospital after a short battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 30, 1945, in Tarentum, son of the late John and Mary (Oblywaniuk) Labanish. Robert was employed by Scott Electric as an outside salesman for 46 years, before his retirement in June of 2015. He always enjoyed working and only retired a few years prior to his passing. He served in the Army, stationed in Korea as a combat engineer from Sept. 8, 1965, to Sept. 7, 1967, and was an active member for many years of the VFW Post 33, in Greensburg. He spent most of his days working in the yard and on weekends watching Steelers games. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, who he adored. Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Valjean (Grantz) Labanish, whom he married April 29, 1967; two daughters, Aimee M. Heater and her husband, Jeffrey, of Greensburg, and Emily A. Labanish, at home; his son, William "Willy" Labanish and his wife, Kathleen "Katie" (Evans) Labanish, of Irwin; a brother, John G. Labanish and his wife, Betta, of Williamsburg, Va.; seven grandchildren, whom he adored, Shyanne Labanish and Rachael and Ryan Heater, all of Greensburg, Brooklyn and Evelyn Labanish and Austin and Andrew Evans, of Irwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest brother, PFC George M. Labanish, (in 1969).
Robert never liked being the center of attention, and per his wishes, and at the family's request, there will be no public visitation.
Robert has always donated to numerous charities over the years; therefore, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to , or a , in Robert A. Labanish's name. A special thanks to all the nurses at Excela Health Westmoreland that took special care of our dad/pappy during his illness. Robert's family has entrusted his care to St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, Matthew White, superintendent, and the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
