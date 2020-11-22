1/1
Robert A. Martz
1969 - 2020
Robert Anthony Martz, 51, of Donegal, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. Mr. Martz was born Sept. 2, 1969, in Yuma, Ariz., the son of Willard E. Martz, of Donegal, and the late Kathleen DeFlitch Martz. Robert was a 1987 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and received his BS degree from California University of Pennsylvania in 1991. He had been employed as a manager for the Shop N Save in Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his father, Willard E. Martz, he is survived by his loving daughter, Shelby K. Martz, of Greensburg; and by his brother and sisters, Daniel P. Martz, of Greensburg, Linda Martz and her fiance, Nicholas Folino, of Pittsburgh, and Maria (Michael) Allison, of Connellsville. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Following the covid-19 guidelines, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral Home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
