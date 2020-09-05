Robert A. Ogurchak, 80, of Salem Township, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. He was born June 8, 1940 in Glassport. Bob obtained his electrical engineering degree from Carnegie Mellon University and he also attended special programs at Pitt and Penn State. His engineering/management career spanned 56 years. He worked for Copperweld Steel Co., Robertshaw Controls, Emerson Electric, Permali Inc., Comptec Industries, and Liberty Flagpole Co. Bob was a co-founder of Comptec, where he served as an executive for 28 years prior to selling the company in 2007. Bob's designs, testing techniques, and patents were always assigned to his employers. Together with his wife Mary, Bob also founded Liberty Flagpole Co. He was exceptionally proud to design and install various memorial plazas, and tell everyone Liberty installed 1,019 flagpoles, including four for Mr. Arnold Palmer and the one over the Steelers scoreboard at Heinz Field. Every installation included a dedication ceremony in which the Pledge of Allegiance to the USA was led by Bob and a prayer was offered, when appropriate. Bob had horses for over 60 years and loved riding and buggy-driving, particularly giving rides to children, family, and friends. He really enjoyed watching the foals and their silly antics. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, motor home traveling, and casino touring. Bob was an Army veteran and kidded about protecting South Carolina, Texas, and Pennsylvania from the enemy. Bob was extroverted and had a great sense of humor and a unique talent for telling and sharing a joke. He also loved passing out lollipops to kids, friends, and strangers, if they promised to smile. Bob was a member of the former St. Mary's Church of Forbes Road, where he was a Eucharistic minister, usher, and was on the church council. Upon closing of St. Mary's, Bob joined St. Bartholomew Parish in Crabtree, where he served as a Eucharistic minister and usher. Bob was a former member of Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department, IEEE, Westmoreland Horsemen's Assoc., and various specific horse breed associations including Arabians, American Saddlebreds, and Tennesee Wakers. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary E. McKernan Ogurchak; son, Andrew C. (Lori L.) Ogurchak; daughter, Elizabeth A. (Brian P.) Gerhart; grandchildren, Nathaniel B. and Lauren E. Gerhart; sister, Dolores (Robert) Aiken; brother-in-law, Vern Sipe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Janet McKernan; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and granddogs. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Koos Ogurchak; father and stepmother, Andrew C. and Iona Bryan Ogurchak; sister, Eleanore Sipe; brother, David Ogurchak; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gerald and Marion McKernan. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time and face masks are required. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at St. Bartholomew Parish, Crabtree, with Father Justin Matro, O.S.B., officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob Ogurchak may be sent to the Westmoreland CART c/o the PA ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM, 1310 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17110. www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com
