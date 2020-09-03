1/1
Robert A. Roenigk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Allen "Bob" Roenigk, 62, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, after a battle and strong fight with cancer. Bob was the sixth child of W.L. Roenigk and Jeanne Roenigk, of Sarver. A 1975 graduate of Freeport High School, Bob began his career in truck driving. He was not only an owner-operator who leased his truck to W.L. Roenigk but also a load broker with his vehicles and a company driver for Wayne W. Sells and Freeport Transport Inc. Bob was the "big man" who helped oversee the W.L.R. Co. Trucking Division as a dispatcher and a driver concierge. He loved driving so much that he continued working up until three weeks before his passing. Bob left a large, loving impression with everyone he knew and cared dearly for all. He often would say "Love You" at the end of his conversation or partings and would wait to see if it was said in return. Bob was proud of his family and enjoyed working on the farm with his children and grandchildren. He took time when off the road to visit with his friends. Bob could never pass up a good beer and a great story. God's mercy was giving him the time to say his goodbyes; it was indeed the best gift that he could have received. As an individual who deeply loved the old ways of life, Bob could often be found spending his time baling hay, tending his gardens, working on his tractor and watching old western movies. He loved anything that had a "rustic look" and believed in cherishing antique and old items. Bob was a loving husband who treated his wife like a "cowboy that loved his bride." He would often sit on the wooden front porch swing beside her and quietly swing by her side. Bob would protect her name and stand by her honor, no matter what. He was the John Wayne of his time and will always be remembered as the large man with an ever-larger heart. Bob is survived by his wife, Janet Roenigk, of Natrona Heights; his children, James (Hannah) Gonzales, of Broken Arrow, Okla., Robert (Crystal) Gonzales, of Templeton, Pa., Nicholas Gonzales, of Natrona Heights, Zane (Bethany) Clark, of Brackenridge, Jacob (Carly) Roenigk, of Sarver, and Luke Roenigk, of Cheswick; and grandchildren, Heidi Marroquin, Robert Gonzales Jr., Layla Schwickrath, Terry Gonzales, Noah Gonzales, Nicholas Gonzales, Hunter Gonzales, Miles Clark and Torren Clark. He is also survived by five brothers and four sisters and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his father, W.L. Roenigk, and two brothers, W.L. Roenigk Jr. and Fred Keville. Family and friends welcome from noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at R.J. SLATER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. Service will follow the viewing at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Service
08:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved