Robert A. "Rob" Shaw, 66, of Ardara, died Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born Nov. 18, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James P. Sr. and Anne (Gudzan) Shaw, and was also preceded in death by his brother, James P. Shaw Jr.; and a nephew, Scott Shaw. Bob was an employee of #1 Cochran for 25 years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed relaxing around the fire. He enjoyed watching cooking shows, car shows, and westerns on television. He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Hart, of Pittsburgh, and Richard (Rebecca) Shaw, of Irwin; nieces, Shari (Craig) Carr, of Harrison City, and Tena (Ryan) Manley and Lindy (Michael) Shipley, both of North Huntingdon; also great-nieces and -nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Rob's name to Trafford EMS, 109 Brinton Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.