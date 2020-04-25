Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Shaw


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Shaw Obituary
Robert A. "Rob" Shaw, 66, of Ardara, died Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born Nov. 18, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James P. Sr. and Anne (Gudzan) Shaw, and was also preceded in death by his brother, James P. Shaw Jr.; and a nephew, Scott Shaw. Bob was an employee of #1 Cochran for 25 years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed relaxing around the fire. He enjoyed watching cooking shows, car shows, and westerns on television. He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Hart, of Pittsburgh, and Richard (Rebecca) Shaw, of Irwin; nieces, Shari (Craig) Carr, of Harrison City, and Tena (Ryan) Manley and Lindy (Michael) Shipley, both of North Huntingdon; also great-nieces and -nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Rob's name to Trafford EMS, 109 Brinton Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now