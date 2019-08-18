Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ursiny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Ursiny


1931 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Ursiny Obituary
Robert A. Ursiny, 88, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. He was born June 21, 1931, in McKeesport, son of the late John and Elizabeth Shepherd Ursiny. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a blast furnace operator for US Steel of Duquesne. Robert was a member of First United Methodist Church of Irwin and the Methodist Men. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean McClure Ursiny; a son, Robbie Ursiny; son-in-law, Bill Dooley; brothers, John, Thomas, Francis and Harvey Ursiny; and sisters, Marjorie Melegari, Elizabeth Shawl and Phyllis Leader. Surviving are children, Barbara Dooley, of Irwin, Dian Colletti, of Irwin, Gary Ursiny and his wife, Patricia, of Manor, and Russell Ursiny and his wife, Wendy, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Stephanie (Brandon) Stepanik, Craig (Michelle) Ursiny, Dr. Ashley Colletti, Alexandra Colletti and her fiancee, Hannah Michener and Emma Ursiny; great-grandchildren, Dallyn Wood, Coby Stepanik, Ethan Wood, Ava Stepanik and Scarlett Ursiny; stepgrandchildren, Lucas and Joshua Sige; brother, Charles Ursiny, of Coulter; sister, Ida Grissom, of Bethel Park; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a special friend and companion, Susan Dapprich.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave,, Irwin. A funeral service will be held at a time to be announced on Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Irwin. Interment will follow in Coulter Cemetery.
The Ursiny family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Heartland Hospice and the staff of Hempfield Manor for the compassionate care they gave Robert during his illness. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now