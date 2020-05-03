Robert A. Warchol
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Andrew Warchol, 82, of Penn Hills Township, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in The Willows of Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. He was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Pittsburgh, to the late John Joseph and Josephine Marie Rusiewicz Warchol. Mr. Warchol was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the New Kensington Chamber of Commerce. He was an Army veteran and was self-employed doing home maintenance. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and scuba diving. He is survived by his two stepsons, Michael Heisler, of San Diego, Calif., and Dennis Heisler, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Edward (Judith) Warchol, of New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha "Sandi" Warchol, Feb. 8, 2016. Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved