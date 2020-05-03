Robert Andrew Warchol, 82, of Penn Hills Township, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in The Willows of Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. He was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Pittsburgh, to the late John Joseph and Josephine Marie Rusiewicz Warchol. Mr. Warchol was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the New Kensington Chamber of Commerce. He was an Army veteran and was self-employed doing home maintenance. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and scuba diving. He is survived by his two stepsons, Michael Heisler, of San Diego, Calif., and Dennis Heisler, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Edward (Judith) Warchol, of New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha "Sandi" Warchol, Feb. 8, 2016. Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.