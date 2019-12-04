|
|
Robert Allen "Bob" Watson, 81, of Churchville, Va., died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in King's Daughters' Nursing and Rehab Center. Born Sept. 26, 1938, in New Stanton, he was a son of Hurley and Mildred (Ridenour) Watson. Bob graduated from Youngwood High School and was a Marine Corps veteran. He served many years with the Metropolitan Police Department, Washington DC, retiring as police sergeant. Bob's love of trout fishing brought him to Churchville for his retirement years. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and the Churchville Ruritan Club, where he served as a past president. He was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother. Surviving are his wife, Frances Louise "Fran" (Springer) Watson; three children, Jeffrey Watson and wife, Carol, of Burke, Va., Wendy Folen and husband, Robert, of Carlisle, Ill., and Carol Watson, of Churchville; a sister, Virginia Nicolette, of Irwin; three grandsons, Thomas and Neil Watson and Joseph Folen; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, officiated by the Rev. Rod Ronneberg. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Robert and Joseph Folen, Thomas and Neil Watson and Chip and Mark Brill. Honorary pallbearers will be Churchville Ruritan Club members. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at BEAR FUNERAL HOME.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, PO Box 303, Churchville, VA 24421. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2019