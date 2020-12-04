1/1
Robert Adams
1955 - 2020-11-25
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Adams, 65, of Acme, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Born Aug. 15, 1955, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Robert E. Adams Sr. and Helen Clements Adams, of Norvelt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman and Blanche Adams and August and Elizabeth Mackovsek, aunt Dorothy and uncle Angelo Zuino, of Ohio, and nephew David Klejka. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Debra L. (Black) Adams for 44 years. In addition, he is survived by a daughter, Christina (John) Clayton, of Jeannette, and a sister, Debra (Trace) Jacobs, of Torrance. He was a painter for 38 years at Painter Local Union. Robert enjoyed outdoors and the woods. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also the president of Grass Roots (Mountain Watershed) and always made sure his fishing streams were clean to preserve nature. Robert was an author. He recently wrote a book that will be announced soon. He is survived by Aunt Betty and her late husband, Bernard Ruzina, two grandchildren, Alexis and Aubrey Clayton, nephew, Jeremy Klejka; niece, Becky Bell; and several cousins in Ohio. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, for a memorial service in his honor. Internment will follow at Browns Cemetery, Acme.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved