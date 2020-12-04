Robert Adams, 65, of Acme, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Born Aug. 15, 1955, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Robert E. Adams Sr. and Helen Clements Adams, of Norvelt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman and Blanche Adams and August and Elizabeth Mackovsek, aunt Dorothy and uncle Angelo Zuino, of Ohio, and nephew David Klejka. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Debra L. (Black) Adams for 44 years. In addition, he is survived by a daughter, Christina (John) Clayton, of Jeannette, and a sister, Debra (Trace) Jacobs, of Torrance. He was a painter for 38 years at Painter Local Union. Robert enjoyed outdoors and the woods. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also the president of Grass Roots (Mountain Watershed) and always made sure his fishing streams were clean to preserve nature. Robert was an author. He recently wrote a book that will be announced soon. He is survived by Aunt Betty and her late husband, Bernard Ruzina, two grandchildren, Alexis and Aubrey Clayton, nephew, Jeremy Klejka; niece, Becky Bell; and several cousins in Ohio. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, for a memorial service in his honor. Internment will follow at Browns Cemetery, Acme.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store