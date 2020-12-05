Robert B. Baker Sr., 80, of Weltytown, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Mammoth, a son of the late Walter and Katherine (Albright) Baker. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the former Surewood Forest Products Inc., Youngwood, and previously at Modulus Corp., Latrobe. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trauger, Norvelt Firemen's Club and Hecla Sportsmen's Club. Robert enjoyed traveling and camping. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Baker; and three sisters, Erma Jane Hutter and husband Gilbert, Lois Maxine Butler and husband, James and Betty Hirko. He is survived by his wife, Donna M. (Kuhns) Baker; two daughters, Gina Fey and husband, Jim, of Jeannette, and Roberta Sowell, of Frisco, Texas; two sons, Robert Baker Jr., of Butler, and David Baker and wife, Faith, of Armbrust; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Connie Schifano and husband, Charlie, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, visitation and service at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, will be private for family only, with the Rev. L. Samuel Scheiderer officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Trauger. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. www.bachafh.com
