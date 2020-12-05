1/1
Robert B. Baker Sr.
1940 - 2020-12-04
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert B. Baker Sr., 80, of Weltytown, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Mammoth, a son of the late Walter and Katherine (Albright) Baker. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the former Surewood Forest Products Inc., Youngwood, and previously at Modulus Corp., Latrobe. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trauger, Norvelt Firemen's Club and Hecla Sportsmen's Club. Robert enjoyed traveling and camping. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Baker; and three sisters, Erma Jane Hutter and husband Gilbert, Lois Maxine Butler and husband, James and Betty Hirko. He is survived by his wife, Donna M. (Kuhns) Baker; two daughters, Gina Fey and husband, Jim, of Jeannette, and Roberta Sowell, of Frisco, Texas; two sons, Robert Baker Jr., of Butler, and David Baker and wife, Faith, of Armbrust; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Connie Schifano and husband, Charlie, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, visitation and service at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, will be private for family only, with the Rev. L. Samuel Scheiderer officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Trauger. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved