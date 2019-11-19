|
|
Robert Blair McAnany, 66, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, with family by his side. Born Dec. 17, 1952, in Pitcairn, he was the son of Robert and Maxine Freeman McAnany. Bob was a veteran of the Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Also for many years, Bob served in the Air Guards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene McAnany; and a father-in-law, Hugh Morrison. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Janet Morrison McAnany; and two sons, Bobby, Danny and Jenn. He is survived by a daughter, Ann Morrow and her family, and one brother, William McAnany; two granddaughters, Abbi and Sara, also survive him, and a mother-in-law, Eileen Morrison, and numerous brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Bob has an aunt, Donna, and her husband, Richard Colarusso, surviving him.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019