Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McAnany
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. McAnany


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. McAnany Obituary
Robert Blair McAnany, 66, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, with family by his side. Born Dec. 17, 1952, in Pitcairn, he was the son of Robert and Maxine Freeman McAnany. Bob was a veteran of the Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Also for many years, Bob served in the Air Guards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene McAnany; and a father-in-law, Hugh Morrison. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Janet Morrison McAnany; and two sons, Bobby, Danny and Jenn. He is survived by a daughter, Ann Morrow and her family, and one brother, William McAnany; two granddaughters, Abbi and Sara, also survive him, and a mother-in-law, Eileen Morrison, and numerous brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Bob has an aunt, Donna, and her husband, Richard Colarusso, surviving him.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.

logo

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -