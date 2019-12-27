|
|
Robert B. Meyers Sr., 76, of Murrysville, formerly Penn Hills, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ethel (English) Meyers; loving father of Robert B. Meyers Jr. (Gina) and David R. Meyers (Lisa); brother of Eleanor Habegger (Bill); and loving grandfather of Bobby, Nicky, Melissa and Josh. Bob was owner of Meyers' Service Station in Penn Hills (1972-1986), PAT bus driver (1986-2005) and shuttle driver for Seneca Hills Village (2006-2014).
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 27, 2019