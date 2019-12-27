Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Meyers Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Meyers Sr. Obituary
Robert B. Meyers Sr., 76, of Murrysville, formerly Penn Hills, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ethel (English) Meyers; loving father of Robert B. Meyers Jr. (Gina) and David R. Meyers (Lisa); brother of Eleanor Habegger (Bill); and loving grandfather of Bobby, Nicky, Melissa and Josh. Bob was owner of Meyers' Service Station in Penn Hills (1972-1986), PAT bus driver (1986-2005) and shuttle driver for Seneca Hills Village (2006-2014).
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -