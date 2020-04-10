Home

Hoffer Funeral Home
Robert Brinker


1925 - 2020
Robert Brinker Obituary
Robert Brinker, 94, of Brinkerton, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born May 16, 1925, he was the son of late Robert Duane Brinker and Pearl Hixson Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Yomnick Brinker; a son, Robert Duane Brinker; a infant son, Drew Brinker; and a grandson, Jason Robert Brinker. Surviving are two children, daughter Sandra (David) Specht, of Mt. Pleasant Township, and a son, Keith (Charlene) Brinker, of Jacksonville, Fla. Robert is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Marcia Brinker Dye, of Katy, Texas, and a sister, Dolores O'Brocto. He was a loving grandfather to three grandchildren, Sarah (Gabe) Kinneer, of Norvelt, Daniel (Kimberly) Specht, of Pleasant Unity, and Justin Brinker, of Chicago, Ill.; and great-grandchildren, Gabby, Darren Kinneer and Elizabeth and Alex Specht. Robert was a member of Roosevelt Club, A&B Club, Calumet Club, and also enjoyed going to casinos to play cards. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trauger. All donations can be made to his church at P.O. Box 56, Pleasant Unity, PA 15676. Robert's visitation and funeral service will be at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, with Pastor Bobbie Hineline officiating. Interment to follow in St. Paul Reform Cemetery, Trauger.
