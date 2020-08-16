1/1
Robert C. Bruner
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" "Bobby" C. Bruner, 70, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. He was born March 13, 1950, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late John Robert and Irene Olszewski Bruner. Until he retired, he was a machinist for various industrial plants in the Greensburg area. Bob loved being with his heartbroken soul mate (his rock), Carolyn. He was a huge sports fan and loved watching the Penguins, Steelers and NASCAR. He loved playing video games, but his favorite thing to do was "pick-n" off those pesky groundhogs who dared to trespass on his property. Bob had the biggest heart in the world. He is survived by his sons, Mathew (Linda) Love, of Wake Forest, N.C., and Robbie Love, of Meadville, Pa.; three grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Judy Timm) Bruner, of West Mifflin, Randy Bruner, of North Versailles, and Russell Bruner, of Castle Shannon; and his forever girlfriend, Carolyn Thompson, of Greensburg. A family gathering took place at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). The family plans on having a memorial for Robert in the future. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 15, 2020
I will always love you and miss you honey. Forever in my heart.
Love. Carolyn
Carolyn
Significant Other
August 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I hope you are with your mom and dad. My prayers are with you.
Barbara Selendic
Family
August 15, 2020
Jim and I will miss Bobs humor and friendship. We have many memories of time well spent. Glad we had our Thanksgiving and Christmas together this year. Be pain free and at peace.
Sandee Farrell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved