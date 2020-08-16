Robert "Bob" "Bobby" C. Bruner, 70, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. He was born March 13, 1950, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late John Robert and Irene Olszewski Bruner. Until he retired, he was a machinist for various industrial plants in the Greensburg area. Bob loved being with his heartbroken soul mate (his rock), Carolyn. He was a huge sports fan and loved watching the Penguins, Steelers and NASCAR. He loved playing video games, but his favorite thing to do was "pick-n" off those pesky groundhogs who dared to trespass on his property. Bob had the biggest heart in the world. He is survived by his sons, Mathew (Linda) Love, of Wake Forest, N.C., and Robbie Love, of Meadville, Pa.; three grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Judy Timm) Bruner, of West Mifflin, Randy Bruner, of North Versailles, and Russell Bruner, of Castle Shannon; and his forever girlfriend, Carolyn Thompson, of Greensburg. A family gathering took place at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). The family plans on having a memorial for Robert in the future. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com
