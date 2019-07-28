|
Robert C. Ketenheim, 92, of Level Green, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family. Robert was born Dec. 6, 1926, in Cresson, Pa., the son of the late George W. and Eva M. (Teichmann) Ketenheim. Robert was a veteran of the Navy during World War II. He retired from the Federal Railroad Administration as district chief. He was a member of the Level Green Lions, Trafford American Legion Post 331 and Norwin Elks and he delivered meals for St. Paul's/Pitcairn Meals on Wheels. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Theo P. (Meller) Ketenheim; his daughter, Lois Ketenheim; and his three brothers, George, Ted and Ken Ketenheim. Robert is survived by his children, Bob (Patti), of York, Kathy (Bill) and PJ, all of Jacksonville, Fla., and Peggy (Jim), of Hempfield; his grandchildren, Erin (Travis), Katie (Dan), Chuck, John (Alexis), Emma and Ethan; and his great-grandchildren, Nathan and Isabella. "Robert was a wonderful man who was deeply loved by his family, friends and the community."
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by presentation of military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's/Pitcairn Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 76, Pitcairn, PA 15140. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 28 to July 29, 2019