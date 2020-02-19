Home

C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Robert C. Miller


1956 - 2020
Robert C. Miller, 64, of New Stanton, passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the presence of his family, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 31, 1956, a son of the late Joseph E. and Ethel (Geiger) Miller. He was owner/operator of Miller's Meat Market, along with his family, for 25 years. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Mary Lou (Young) Miller; beloved children, Rebecca Miller-Wulf (Andrew), of Buffalo, N.Y., Robert E. Miller (Jessica), of Los Angeles, Calif., and Richard Miller (Malorie), of New Stanton; brothers, Frederick A. Miller (Debbie), Earl K. Miller (Diana) and Joseph A. Miller (Carolyn); devoted siblings-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members; and far too many friends to count. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Nancy L. Miller. Bob was defined by his big heart and readiness to welcome people into it. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. For online condolences, go to mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
