Robert C. Miller, 64, of New Stanton, passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the presence of his family, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 31, 1956, a son of the late Joseph E. and Ethel (Geiger) Miller. He was owner/operator of Miller's Meat Market, along with his family, for 25 years. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Mary Lou (Young) Miller; beloved children, Rebecca Miller-Wulf (Andrew), of Buffalo, N.Y., Robert E. Miller (Jessica), of Los Angeles, Calif., and Richard Miller (Malorie), of New Stanton; brothers, Frederick A. Miller (Debbie), Earl K. Miller (Diana) and Joseph A. Miller (Carolyn); devoted siblings-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members; and far too many friends to count. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Nancy L. Miller. Bob was defined by his big heart and readiness to welcome people into it. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. For online condolences, go to mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.