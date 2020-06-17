Robert C. "Disco Bob" Oswald Jr., 54, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born March 16, 1966, in Jeannette, a son of Robert C. Sr. and Maryann K. (Birk) Oswald. He was employed as a truck driver with Famous Supply and was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette, Fort Allen VFC Social Club, SNPJ and the Roosevelt Club. A 1984 graduate of Jeannette Senior High School and the Pittsburgh Police Academy, he enjoyed golfing, skiing and traveling. Bobby O was always the life of the party; he loved life, friends and dancing. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Jill Helinsky; sister, Christine Oswald Smith and her son Ryan; brother, Scott Oswald and his wife Mikki, of Ohio, and their sons Thaddeus, Roberto and Surgeo; and his best fur buddy, Bentley. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 8 p.m. Thursday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.