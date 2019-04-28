Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Shrump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Shrump


1937 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert C. Shrump Obituary
Robert C. Shrump, 81, of Greensburg, formerly of North Irwin, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 3, 1937, in Greensburg, a son of the late James and Julia Ann (Guyon) Shrump. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an assistant manager of operations for the United States Government Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Control Center, Leesburg, Va. He was a member of the American Legion post 359 of Irwin, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1136, of Brunswick, Md., a charter member of the Loyal Order of Moose 1041, Leesburg and the Loyal Order of Moose 236, Irwin. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served with the Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian (McKay) Shrump; a son, Robert Kevin Shrump; a daughter, Tracey Anne Briney; and a sister, Florence Carson. Surviving are a grandson, Robert Michael Briney, of North Huntingdon; a great-grandson, Chase Michael Briney; a sister, Alice Cassidy and her husband, Thomas, of Hamilton, Va.; a son-in-law, Kevin Briney, of North Irwin; a dear friend and companion, Bertha Tracy, of Greensburg; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home chapel.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 28 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now