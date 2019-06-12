Robert C. "Bob" Sofaly Sr., 77, of Slickville, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Oct. 28, 1941, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Charles and Jane (McIntyre) Sofaly. Bob worked in maintenance at National Roll, in Avonmore, in security at Saltsburg High School and as a state constable for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 437 in Apollo. Bob loved the outdoors, especially camping. Bob and his wife, Sarah, also enjoyed going to their second home in Sebring, Fla., for years. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Brian J. Sofaly, who passed away March 8, 2018; and his brothers, Jerry and Gary Sofaly. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Sarah J. (Forney) Sofaly; children, Allison (Mike Minnick) Sofaly, of Lower Burrell, Bobby (Debbie Wilcox) Sofaly, of Greensburg, Russell (Sonya) Pratt, of Saltsburg, Jacqueline Pratt, of Nowrytown, and Jamie (Ken) Overdorf, of Slickville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, James (Jamie) Sofaly, of Lower Burrell; sister, Lorraine Fouse, of Hershey, Pa.; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. A Masonic service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, in the funeral home. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.