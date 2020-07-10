Robert Dean Daly Jr., 65, of Tarentum, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, with his daughter and son by his side at Allegheny Valley Hospital. He was born Sept. 27, 1954, in Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, a son of the late Robert D. and Ramona (Treasure) Daly. He was married to the former Virginia (Acre) Daly, who preceded him in death March 8, 2016. He was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Vietnam War as a combat medic. Bob went on to work as an x-ray technologist at Allegheny Valley Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and Forbes Regional Hospital. He also enjoyed NASCAR, the outdoors and enjoying the view from his porch up on the hill. He was also a leader and Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 180 in Tarentum. Bob was also a well-known and beloved member of the Brackenridge American Legion. Surviving are two children and their spouses, Jamie O. Daly and Gennaro DiLembo, Michael O. Daly and Jennifer Phillips; one grandchild, Lucian DiLembo; and one sister, Cindy Bower. A wake will be held for friends and family when social distancing restrictions permit.



