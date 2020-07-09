1/
Robert D. Huey
1952 - 2020
Robert D. "Bob" Huey, 68, of Indian Head, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 18, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late David and Dorothy Wissinger Huey. Bob was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the class of 1971. He attended Millertown Community Church in Normalville, where his father was pastor for many years. Bob will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Kuhns Huey; a grandson, Kody Snyder, of Indian Head; a brother, Richard Huey (Linda), of Clinton Township, Mich.; a brother, Ken Huey (Robin), of The Villages, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Mariann Kuhns, of Indian Head. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by a daughter, Jada Huey, and a brother, Buddy Huey. Per Bob's request, there will be no viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Millertown Community Church, 224 Millertown Road, Normalville, PA 15469. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 9, 2020.
