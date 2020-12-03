1/1
Robert D. Pologruto
1950 - 2020-11-28
Robert D. Pologruto, 70, of Latrobe, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in the Excela Health-Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Pologruto was born Jan. 23, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Samuel and Clara Jean Barron Pologruto. He was a member of Harvest Community Church of Latrobe. He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 19 years, Linda Mohr Pologruto, his children, Douglas Pologruto, of Connellsville, Jarrod Pologruto, of Latrobe, and Lisa (Mark) Durkay, of Latrobe, and by his grandchildren, Thomas and Teresa Mathew. Robert is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Ron (Pam) Pologruto, of Mt. Pleasant, Ken (Jacque) Pologruto, of New Stanton, Carrol (Tom) Weisel, of Greensburg, and Kathy (Almond Birt) DeMore, of Greensburg. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Debra Mathew, in 2015. Honoring Robert's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at The Tree of Life Assembly of God Church, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, PA 15650, with the Rev. George Prior and the Rev. Rob Allison officiating. Private Inurnment will be in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galonecarusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
