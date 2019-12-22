Home

Robert D. Porterfield


1955 - 2019
Robert D. Porterfield Obituary
Robert D. Porterfield, 64, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. He was born July 20, 1955, in Ligonier, a son of the late Delmer J. and Viola (Ankney) Porterfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Bruce Porterfield. Prior to retirement, he was employed with Labor Union Local 1058. He is survived by his wife, Candy (Ankney) Porterfield; five siblings, Delmer (Rosie) Porterfield, Donna (Gary) Fetter, Martin (Rita) Porterfield, Randy (Marsha) Porterfield and Melissa (Robert) Monticue; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be in the Snowball Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019
