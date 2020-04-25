|
|
Robert "Bob" Davis, 93, of Bradenton, Fla., passed peacefully with his daughter by his side Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Brookdale Bradenton Gardens. Bob was born March 24, 1927, in Wilkinsburg, to Bryan Lewis Davis and Marie Reutzel Davis. Bob was predeceased by his loving wife, Vivian, of 64 years. Additionally, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Bertha "Boots" Tresnan and niece, Diane, along with sisters-in-law, Bette Mowery and Sally Blake, brothers-in-law, Bill "Mouse" Mowery and Cecil Blake. Bob is survived by his daughter, Melanie Davis, of Homosassa, and son, Bobby Davis, of Bradenton; brother, Harry Davis, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, David Kirven, Marcie (Rob) Ward and Bryan Kirven and great-grandchildren, Olivia Kirven, Sara Kirven, Valerie and Bryan Jr. Kirven and baby, Ryan Ward, due in three months. Bob enlisted in the Navy during World War II, and when he returned home, he went to work at Westinghouse Airbrake, in Wilmerding. He retired with 45 years of service at the Airbrake. Throughout the years, Bob also sold real estate and dabbled in politics. Bob was a member of the Lion's Club for more than 50 years. He also sold real estate with Century 21 in North Huntingdon and Bradenton, Fla., for many years. He was a member of the Norwin Band Aids, supporting his children's involvement in marching band for six years. More than anything, Bob was a devoted husband and father. Bob's love for family provided us with too many memories of how he put family first. Bob had a deep faith in God and was a lifelong Lutheran. He attended Lutheran Church of Our Savior and Holy Trinity Lutheran Churches in Irwin. While in Florida, he regularly attended Trinity Lutheran Church, in Bradenton. Pastor Bobbie Blackburn has assisted the family greatly and we would like to thank her. Additionally, the family wants to extend their deep appreciation and gratitude to Tidewell Hospice (especially Dani, Elaine, Nathalie and Allison) and the staff at Brookdale Bradenton Gardens (especially Jewlie, Pam, Delane and Christian) for their never-ending caring and support. We will miss our Dad immensely but are at peace knowing he is finally reunited with Mom for eternity.