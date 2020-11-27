Robert Drew, 86, of Delmont, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. He was born Sept. 14, 1934, in Pittsburgh, to the late George and Rachel (Roberts) Drew. He was married to the late Bertha May Shaw for 50 beautiful years. Robert was a veteran of the Army. He was a retired life member of the Delmont Fire Department, in which he proudly served for many years and was an active member of Trinity United Church of Christ. Robert enjoyed all Pittsburgh sports, especially baseball, and above all else, he loved his family. The family would like to personally thank Roberta and Darlene, who filled his days with games and laughter. Robert is survived by his children, Joey (Olivia) Gebrosky, Lisa (David) Steuernagel, Robert Drew and Chris (Kristie) Drew; siblings, William (Betty) Drew and Margaret Biestel; grandchildren, Anna (Ken) Thompson, Molly (Alex) Flick, Cristian Steuernagel, Alisha (Terry) Schall, Kyle Cermak, Connor Steuernagel, Jackie (Phil) Doncaster, Zachary Drew, Ashlyn Drew, Jaycee Drew, Nolan Drew and Emily Drew; and great-grandchildren, Eli and Levi Thompson and Isaiah and Ethan Flick. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha; and siblings, Sinah Drew, Janet Drew and David Drew. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Masks are required upon entry. Funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Delmont Fire Department, 2360 PA-66, Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com
.