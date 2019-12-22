|
Robert Dunn, 73, formerly of Hostetter, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. He was born Feb. 15, 1946, in Latrobe, a son of the late Homer A. and Catherine M. (Klimchock) Dunn. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marcella M. Dunn; his brothers, Alfred L. Sr. and William M. Dunn; and a sister-in-law, Anna Mae Dunn. He is survived by his brother, Louis W. Dunn, of Kansas City, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Dunn, of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews; and his special family at Westmoreland Manor.
Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time a funeral liturgy will be held, with The Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township. A memorial service is also being planned at Westmoreland Manor at a later date.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019