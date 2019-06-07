Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Robert E. Akins, 61, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born Oct. 12, 1957, in Greensburg, the son of the late Earl and Blanche (Thompson) Akins. Bob was an employee of Westmoreland County Community College. He loved to fish and enjoyed taking care of his fish and his frog in the ponds he had in the yard, and also his fish tanks in the house. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia M. "Cindy" (Beers) Akins; his daughter, Bobbi Jo Akins and her fiance, Michael Ceidro; his sister, Diane (Dale) Rudge, of Texas; also two nieces and a nephew.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 7 to June 13, 2019
