Dr. Robert E. Beranek, 88, of North Huntingdon Township, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. He was born June 3, 1931, in the village of Central, East Huntingdon Township, a son of the late Charles and Anna Beranek. Dr. Beranek obtained a bachelor's degree with high honors from St. Vincent College in 1953. He was a veteran, having served 27 months in the Army between 1953 and 1955. Following military service, he earned a master's degree in political science from Fordham University and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Beranek taught in the department of political science at Duquesne University for 35 years. While teaching a wide array of courses, his primary interests lie with the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. When teaching Eastern Europe, Dr. Beranek placed special emphasis on the two countries from where his grandparents had originated, namely the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Widely acclaimed as an excellent lecturer, he received a Student Government Award for Distinguished Teaching and the Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching. He retired as a Professor Emeritus of political science. Dr. Beranek was a member of the American Political Science Association and the Pennsylvania Political Science Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Beranek; and a sister, Elsie Hapchuk. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty (Miller) Beranek, of North Huntingdon; two sons, Robert A. Beranek and his wife, Pamela, of North Huntingdon; and David E. Beranek and his wife, Tina, of Virginia; a daughter, Lynn T. Vita and her husband, Charles, of North Huntingdon; six grandchildren, Leanndra, Lindsay, Matthew, Michael, Mikayla and Jonathon; two great-grandchildren, Cayden and Layla; sister, Marian Kitta, of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 1570 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery,
Memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 2 to Nov. 14, 2019