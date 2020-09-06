Robert E. Black, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at his home. He was born Aug. 14, 1957, in Westmoreland County, a son of the late Harold and Jane Huey Black. Rob was employed at City Brewery in Latrobe in the wastewater management department. He was a veteran of the Navy and a member of the VFW. Rob was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and a member of the United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his wife, Rae Barron Black; two children, Shiela Turek and her husband, Frank, of Mt. Pleasant, and Larry Rice, of Mt. Pleasant; his grandchildren, Lauren and Misty; his great-grandchildren, Lucy, Ryder and Able; three brothers, Mike Black and his wife Sandy, of Illinois, Doug Black and his wife Missy, of Virginia, and Jay Black and his wife Linda, of North Carolina; and one sister, Maryann Rhodes and her husband Mike, of Scottdale. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Bob Ellson officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. Military honors will be accorded by Mt. Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
.