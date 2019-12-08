|
|
Robert E. Burtt Sr., 88, of Upper St. Clair, Friendship Village Retirement Home, formerly of Hempfield Township, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Born Dec. 10, 1930, in Sharon, Pa., he was the son of the late Rev. Percy and Blanche Burtt. He was the beloved husband of the late Aileen W. Burtt (Anderson); loving father of Robert E. Burtt Jr., Anders J. Burtt, and the late Kelly Ann Burtt-Edgar; grandfather of Leif and Gretta Burtt-Edgar, AJ and Robby Burtt; brother of the late Jane Washburn; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A third-generation college graduate, committed to education, he retired from a career in counseling at Hempfield Area H.S. A lifelong Pirates fan, he was also devoted to Pitt athletics. He was an AFS Sponsor and an active member of The American Scandinavian Society for many years. Elected head of the Clan Ramsey, he was involved in the Ligonier Highland Games until recently. Mr. Burtt was a Navy veteran, a proud Freemason, and was a member of Harmony Lodge No. 429 Free and Accepted Masons Zelienople. Finally, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle to six nephews. He will be missed by all his friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon United Lutheran Church, 975 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019