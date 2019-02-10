Robert Estep Gaut, 75, of Scottdale, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital. He was born May 18, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John Carl and Alice Pearl (Greenawalt) Gaut. Bob had most recently been employed by Quest Transit, Scottdale. He was a member of Calvin United Presbyterian Church and was a life member of the Scottdale Elks lodge. He was a former member of both the Scottdale Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs. Bob also served in the PA National Guard where he attained the rank of corporal. He is survived by his daughter, Crystal "Cryss" Ann (Gaut) Conroy and her husband, Andrew Nelson Conroy; grandson, Michael Andrew Conroy; three nephews; one niece; and lifelong friend, Tammy Gray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John W. Gaut; and the love of his life, Mary Lou Killinger.

Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Bob's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, in Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 311 Mulberry St., Scottdale. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit www.gjfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Healing Heroes at www.medicalservicedogs.org/donate in Bob's memory.