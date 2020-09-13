1/
Robert E. Kelley
1947 - 2020-09-05
Robert E. Kelley, 73, of South Huntingdon Township, died Friday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born March 27, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Orran and Ruth Woods Kelley. He was retired from Cleveland Brothers, parts department, in Murrysville, a member of Barren Run United Methodist Church, an Air Force veteran attaining the rank of sergeant during the Vietnam War, the NRA, and a former member of North Hempfield VFD Auxiliary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Ann; and a brother, Phillip. He is survived by his significant other, Loretta Bunn; children, Tammy Kelley, of Sedona, Ariz., Randy Kelly (Jennifer), of Collierville, Tenn., and Kevin Kelley, of Yukon; two granddaughters, Skyla Bird, of Sedona, Ariz., and Sarah Kelley, of Collierville, Tenn.; stepchildren, Randal Bunn, of Smithton, Michelle Weathers, of North Irwin, and Nicole McKendree, of Slickville; a sister, Nancy Jean Viviani (Terry), of Coal Center; brothers, James Kelley (Carol), of Wyano, Wayne Kelley (Karen), of Ruffs Dale, and Mark Kelley, of Youngwood; and stepgrandchildren, who knew him as "Pap Bob," Devon, Vincent, Katie, Nolan, Aurora, Emma, Lyahna, Logan, Milla and Kaden. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at the L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Additional viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of funeral service, Tuesday, at Barren Run Methodist Church, with Pastor John Logan officiating. Burial will be in Barren Run Cemetery. Please follow CDC guidelines, masks are required at both funeral home and church, and social distance. Memorials may be made in Bob's name to Barren Run United Methodist Church, the fire department, or a charity of your choice.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Love you Bob so much, and miss you always until we meet again
Michelle
Daughter
