Robert Edward Kudray, 79, of Delmont, and North Port, Fla., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla. He was born April 5, 1939, to the late Andrew and Sophia Kudray. Prior to retiring, he was employed by UPS and was a Teamster. He enjoyed boating, camping, traveling and antique cars. He always had a smile on his face and twinkle in his eye. He loved to talk to everyone and made friends to all who crossed his path. He was never too busy for anyone and was always ready to lend a hand to someone with a home repair project or tinker under the hood of their car. Above all, he put family first in his life and always made time to attend his children's activities, weekend ski trips and family vacations. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Martha Kudray (Nider), of 59 years, his son, Robert Michael Kudray, of Delmont, and daughter, Kristine (Jay) Sabo, of Murrysville; his sister, Dorothy (Jerry) Keenan, of Columbia, S.C., and Daven Port, Fla.; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Sophia (Zaremba) Kudray, of Export; his brothers, Arthur, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Jack, of Export.

Friends and family are invited to join us for a celebration of Bob's life from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Lamplighter Restaurant, Delmont. WOLFE-von GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary