|
|
Robert Earl Leonard Sr., 87, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, while under the care of the Allegheny Health Network Hospice. He was born Oct. 28, 1932, in Greensburg. He was the son of the late William J. Leonard Sr. and Regina E. (Dietrich) Leonard. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by brothers, Bernard, William, Thomas and John; and a grandson, Sean Pedder. Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith A. (Twigg) Leonard; two sons, Robert Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Trafford, and Joseph and his wife, Kathy, of Irwin; a daughter, Sharon and her husband, Dave, of West Virginia; nine grandchildren, Kenny (Briana), Kacey, Kaylee, Joseph Jr., Billy McArdle and Blake and Jayce Deen; one great-granddaughter, Autumn; two brothers, Richard and Lawrence, both of Irwin; and a sister, Regina Haxel, of Irwin. Robert was the owner of Leonard's Auto Wreckers of North Huntingdon, in which he started when he was 14 years old. Robert enjoyed flea markets, car shows and gun shows. The family would like to thank Elaine, of Allegheny Health Network Hospice, for her compassionate care of Robert and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Allegheny Health Network Hospice, Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. The family requests casual dress please.
For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019