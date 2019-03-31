Robert E. Packe, 71, of Latrobe, died peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Gables Manor in Latrobe. He was born Dec. 25, 1947, in Greensburg, son of the late John W. and Eleanor Keefer Packe. Robert was a graduate of Hempfield Area School District, class of 1966. He then went on to work for Westinghouse Electric Co. where he worked as an assembler. Robert loved hunting and spending time at his camp in Lake City, Pa., and most of all loved riding his Harley-Davidson. He was preceded in death by both parents; and two sisters, Mary Packe and Deborah Cochenour. He is survived by a very special cousin, Janet L. Casale and husband, Bud, of New Stanton.

A private graveside service was held Friday, March 29, 2019, at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Gables Manor for all of the loving and compassionate care given to Robert.