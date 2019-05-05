Home

Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Robert E. Queer Jr., 64, of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born, Dec. 1, 1954, in Latrobe, a son of Anna Massimo Queer and the late Robert E. Queer Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Queer; brother-in-law, Joseph Willard; and a nephew, Cameron Notte. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Linda McDowell Queer; and a son, Matthew Queer and his wife, Christina, of Ligonier; two sisters, Shirley Willard, of Ligonier, and Audrey Gourley and her husband, Dale, of Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In honoring Bob's wishes, all services will be private. Funeral arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2019
