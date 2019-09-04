|
Robert E. Rolla, 83, of Latrobe, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home in Derry Township. He was born May 3, 1936, in Lycippus, a son of the late Edward W. and Mabel (Stairs) Rolla. Prior to retirement, Bob worked for Agway Inc., Greensburg, also worked at Chestnut Ridge Foam and helped with grave digging at Lycippus Community Cemetery. He served three years with the Army National Guard during the Korean War and two years with the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia L. (Brown) Rolla; a daughter, Bobbi Jo Rolla; his sister, Margaret Ridilla; and four brothers, Carl R., Edward L., William and Alvin D. Rolla. He is survived by three children, Todd Rolla and wife, Karen, of Latrobe, Kris Detar and husband, Chris, of Greensburg, and Terry Rolla and wife, Lori, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Jason and Jessica Yohman, Amber, Michael and Ricky Rolla and Brennan Klimchock; four great-grandchildren, Reese Yohman, Hailey Jacobs, Emily Cox and Carly Cox; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Bob's wishes, funeral arrangements are private. Inurnment will be in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township. Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements.
Our deepest gratitude to the staff of Heartland Hospice, Roxanne Mowry's staff and Home Instead (Amber) for providing loving care to Bob and enabling the family to respect his wishes to remain at home throughout his illness and passing. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 4, 2019