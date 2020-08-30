1/
Robert E Shaw
1933 - 2020
Robert E. Shaw, 86, of Ligonier, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. He was born Nov. 23, 1933, in Derry Township, a son of the late William and Gertrude Kahl Shaw. Bob was a graduate of Latrobe Area High School and had been a cheerleader. He was an Army veteran and had served in Alaska. He had worked at Carborundum and had owned and operated Laurel Mountain Farm Supply in Ligonier. He was an avid outdoorsman and was an expert on birds. He volunteered at the banding lab at Powder Mill Nature Reserve. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Shaw; and his two sisters, Patricia Huskey and Dorothy Morrow. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane Berkey Shaw; a daughter, Robin Shaw, of Ligonier, two sons, Eric Shaw (Jan), of Rector, and Patrick Shaw, of Mobile, Ala.; five grandchildren, Caitlin Shaw and her husband, Hasib Hussein, Ian Shaw, Emma Hunt, Jeffrey Hunt Jr. and Padraig Hunt; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Paul Wilson officiating. Private interment will take place in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
SEP
1
Service
11:00 AM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
