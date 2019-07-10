Home

Robert Edward "Bob" Thomas, 70, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Bob was born in Greensburg on Sept. 30, 1948, and was a son of the late Jerome and Grace Thomas. He loved his sisters and always made sure they were taken care of. He will be greatly missed. Surviving are his ex-wife, Alice Tidewell; and sisters, Diane White (Richard and Suzanne), Evelyn Kirby (Dan and Aimee) and Barbara Nicewonger (John and family). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerome David Thomas.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church in Monroe, N.C. HOLLAND FUNERAL SERVICE AND CREMATORY is serving the family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 10, 2019
