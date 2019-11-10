|
|
Robert E. Von Hasseln, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Mercy Hospital. He was born July 21, 1948, in Buffalo, N.Y., a son of the late Edward and Nancy Kidder Vonhasseln. Bob enjoyed NASCAR and oval track racing. While serving two tours with the Army in Vietnam at LZ Baldy from August 1968 to October 1969, he worked with the motor pool with the 196th Infantry Brigade, Company C 23rd Medical Battalion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Vonhasseln. He is survived by his loving partner of 24 years, Sandra L. Zappone, of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, Dolores Vonhasseln; "son," Christopher Musante (Linda), all of Gowanda, N.Y.; and two brothers, William Vonhasseln (Kim) and their family, of Lakewood, Wash., and Gary Vonhasseln, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Honoring Bob's wishes, there will be no public viewing or services. Robert's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2019