Robert E. Weimer Sr.
1931 - 2020
Robert E. Weimer Sr., 89, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. He was born May 5, 1931, in Tunnelton, a son of the late James and Mary (Friedline) Weimer. Prior to retiring, Robert was the owner of Weimer's Iron and Scrap Metals, Saltsburg. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Strong work ethics were very important to Robert, which he has proudly passed on to his family. Robert will be remembered for his "tough-love" approach. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and traveling to the casino. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley A. (Kelly) Weimer; son, Barry R. Weimer; brothers, William, James Jr., and Richard; and sister, Catherine (Weimer) Fink. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by his sons, Robert E. Weimer Jr. and his wife, Janice, of Saltsburg, and Brett A. Weimer, of New Alexandria; daughter, Brenda E. Tamborski and her husband, James, of Apollo; brothers, Eugene, of Homer City, and John, of Saltsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert will be especially missed by his eight grandchildren, Raub, Elizabeth, Jeremy, Carissa, Chelsea, Leigha, Rachel and Josiah; and eight great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Robert will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh, of Saltsburg First United Methodist Church, officiating. Entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Committal
11:00 AM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
