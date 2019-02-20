The Rev. Robert F. Cunningham, 98, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, peacefully at his home with family. He was born Sept. 21, 1920, to the late F. Albert and Margaret E. (Young) Cunningham, in Jeannette. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Ruth (Farley), who served with him in a lifetime of Christian ministry and as his constant companion and caregiver; his children, Robert B. (Judy), Margaret Kelly (Dave), Lawrence A. (Louise), Jennis (late William) McGahee, Lance R. (Debbie) and H. Scott (Sally); and 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and his first cousin, Carol Jean Keefer. He earned scouting's highest rank of Eagle and attended the first National Boy Scout Jamboree in Washington DC in 1937. He was a graduate of Jeannette High School (1938), and a graduate of Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary (1945) with bachelor of arts and bachelor of divinity degrees. Ordained by the American Baptist Churches, he served as pastor to the West Creek Baptist Church (1942-1945) West Creek, N.J., Olive Branch Baptist Church (1945-1952), Rostraver Township, and devotedly to the families of the Franklin Park Baptist Church (1952-1985), Franklin Park Borough. He continued to serve churches in the Pittsburgh Baptist Association, filling several roles.

Viewing shall be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in the Franklin Park Baptist Church, 2470 Nicholson Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Franklin Park Baptist Church. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary