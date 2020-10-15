1/
Robert F. Flowers
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Flowers, 85, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born April 2, 1935, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Harold J. and Lillian B. (Marotta) Flowers. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed contractor. Bob was a member of the Frontier Club, the Lloydsville Sportsmen Association, and several other social clubs. He enjoyed hunting and taxidermy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha (Schmucker) Flowers; and one brother, Ronald B. Flowers. Bob is survived by his four children, Yvonne Britt and her husband, Mick, of Verona, Shirley Hauser and her husband, Eric, of Latrobe, Audrey Spadone and her husband, Mike, of California, and Jeffrey Flowers and his wife, Susan, of Derry; nine grandchildren, Sandy, Jamie, Nicole, Morgan, Vincent, Jarrad, Ali, J.R. and Jason; seven great-grandchildren; special friend and companion, Mary Louise Peer, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church. Private interment will be at St. Vincent Cemetery. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved