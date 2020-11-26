1/
Robert F. Gable
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Gable, 91, of Delmont, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at New Haven Court in Greensburg. He was born July 13, 1929, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Leo and Catherine Gable. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; son, Donald Gable; and six siblings, William, Leo Jr., Leona, and Erma Gable, Virginia Dugan and Helen Beardsley. He is survived by children, Susan Scheible (Les) and Thomas Gable; seven grandchildren, Jason (Kim) and Justin Scheible, Crystal Patton (John), Natalie, Christopher and Cody Gable and Natasha Roslosnik; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea and Japan. Robert retired from Bell Telephone (Verizon) after 40 years of employment. Robert was an avid gardener for many years and enjoyed frequent trips to Atlantic City with family and friends. Due to the current covid-19 crisis, the arrangements are private and entrusted to BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL. A memorial service may be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ball Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved