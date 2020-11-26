Robert F. Gable, 91, of Delmont, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at New Haven Court in Greensburg. He was born July 13, 1929, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Leo and Catherine Gable. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; son, Donald Gable; and six siblings, William, Leo Jr., Leona, and Erma Gable, Virginia Dugan and Helen Beardsley. He is survived by children, Susan Scheible (Les) and Thomas Gable; seven grandchildren, Jason (Kim) and Justin Scheible, Crystal Patton (John), Natalie, Christopher and Cody Gable and Natasha Roslosnik; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea and Japan. Robert retired from Bell Telephone (Verizon) after 40 years of employment. Robert was an avid gardener for many years and enjoyed frequent trips to Atlantic City with family and friends. Due to the current covid-19 crisis, the arrangements are private and entrusted to BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL. A memorial service may be held at a later date.



