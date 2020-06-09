Robert F. Larko
1941 - 2020
Robert "Bob" F. Larko, 79 (going to be 80), of Mammoth, passed away peacefully Monday, June 8, 2020, with family by his side. He was born Jan. 25, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant, and was the grandson of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Larko. Prior to his retirement, Bob was employed by Pepsi Cola Bottling, U-Haul and Auto Supermarket. Bob loved to go camping and for many years was a volunteer at Overly's Country Christmas. He was a loving husband to Louise Mizikar Larko; and also a loving father to his children, Jeanne (David) Spina, of Little Torch Key, Fla., Cindy (Ralph) Sturchio, of Bethlehem, Ga., Susan (Jay) Bebin, of Latrobe, and Melissa (Fran Hall) Smith, of Mammoth. Bob was also a grandfather to four grandsons, Collin (Emily), Ryan, Peyton, and Carson. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Florian Church, United, with Rev. John Sedlak as celebrant. A celebration of life will follow the Mass. The Diocesan policy states guests must wear a mask during the funeral service.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.
