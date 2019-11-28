|
Robert F. Pershing, 88, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born July 20, 1931, in Penn Township, a son of the late Joseph E. and Alberta (Buck) Pershing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane (Barkefelt) Pershing, and son, Chester Pershing. Working as a fitter/welder for more than 40 years, he co-founded and was a charter member of the Jeannette Auxiliary Police Ambulance Service, where he served for 60 years, and was the original captain of the Jeannette Auxiliary Police. Bob taught CPR and advanced life support for the American Red Cross and the for more than 40 years and was a charter member of Jeannette Assembly of God Church. He is survived by his children, Sandra Pritt (John), of Georgia, Roberta Tutich (Tony), of Forbes Road, Joseph Pershing (Debbie), of Harrison City, and Tammy McCauley (Anthony), of Florida, and John Bednar, of Robinson; and seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. TJ Kroll, and interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the , American Red Cross or Jeannette EMS. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019