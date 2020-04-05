|
Robert "Bob" F. Reynolds, 84, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Michael and Ann (Bridge) Reynolds, of Squirrel Hill. He was the beloved husband of the late Marilynn (Weimer) Reynolds; father of Linda Giles (Greg) and Julie Reynolds (Chris Tyler); brother of Michaela (John) Humphrey and the late Marianne Reynolds; and grandfather of Eric (27), Kyle (25), Tyler (22), Nolan (12) and Reese (9). He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1953 and earned his bachelor?s degree at the Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon University. Bob spent most of his career as a systems analyst for Westinghouse and traveled around the world helping to bring steel mills online. After retirement, he and Marilynn traveled around the country in their Bounder motor home. After 50 years in Monroeville, Bob and Marilynn moved to Redstone Highlands in Murrysville. A member of Alcoholics Anonymous in recovery since 1977, Bob was known for his quiet perseverance and keen wit. He will be deeply missed by many. A private burial will be conducted, and a memorial service will be scheduled later this year when family and friends can gather in remembrance. Anyone who would like to be notified of the memorial arrangements should email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Redstone Highlands Employee Appreciation Fund, the Redstone Highlands Benevolent Fund, or the . www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.