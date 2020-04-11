|
|
Robert "Bear" Forish, 78, of Derry Township, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Latrobe, a son of the late Steve J. Sr. and Mary (Miscovich) Forish. He was a graduate of Latrobe High School Class of 1960, then served four years with the Navy. Prior to retirement, he worked at Latrobe Steel (Timken) and he grew up attending St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite. Bear loved hunting, fishing and camping, was a lifetime member of Kingston Vets & Sportsmen's, Derry Rod & Gun and American Slovak Club in Loyalhanna, and also member of Derry Eagles No. 1612. In addition to his parents,he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Elaine Orvish; seven brothers, John "Jack," Joseph, Paul, Edward, Steve "Pal," James and William Forish. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mae (Hoyman) Forish; a son, R. Stephen "Stuffy" Forish and wife, Jennifer, of Latrobe; two stepsons, William C. Pyle and wife, Sherry, of Connellsville, and Dale E. Pyle and wife, Elizabeth, of Waterford; three grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A private visitation was held for the immediate family at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. www.bachafh.com.